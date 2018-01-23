James Franco: Ex-Student, 26, Felt ‘Exploited’ While Doing Nude Scenes — He ‘Abused His Power’

Sarah Tither-Kaplan allegedly had a terrible experience while taking one of James Franco’s acting classes. Read her interview to find out why she felt ‘exploited.’

One of James Franco‘s former students came forward on Good Morning America with allegations of alleged inappropriate behavior by the actor. Sarah Tither-Kaplan told GMA on their January 23 episode that some of the exercises female students were apparently required to take part in for the class, “Sex Scenes”, made her extremely uncomfortable. But James allegedly forced students to do nude scenes — or get cut from the class. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to James’ rep for comment.

Sarah explained just why she felt “exploited” by the Disaster Artist star: “I was a student in a master class that [James Franco] taught in LA called ‘Sex Scenes.’ There were a lot of scenes that were added after we were given the original scripts that I felt…I wished I had more time to consider them or understand the artistic value of them,” Sarah said. “Sex scenes, nude scenes. A lot of times they seemed gratuitous or exploitative. [Women who didn’t take part in them] were asked to leave or asked to not be part of any of the projects.

Sarah said she felt that, “James abused his power by exploiting the non-celebrity women that he worked with under the guise of giving them opportunities. I’m shaking. Being an actor and a filmmaker and working in the industry has been my dream since I was….maybe five or six. And I knew that by coming forward [with these allegations against James] I was risking my career.”

However, Sarah said that she’s willing to forgive James for what he allegedly did . She explained that she believes there’s a hierarchy of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior, and that James’ alleged misconduct isn’t even close to the top of the pyramid.

“James is absolutely not a Harvey Weinstein,” Sarah said. “He is not an unfeeling monster who has no sense of reality. [But] he created exploitative environments for non-celeb women on his sets. I also think that James is a very talented and valuable person. It’s a pyramid and at the top is rape and sexual violence, and at the bottom, are the other abuses of power, that, when they continue to happen over and over, build and build and build, they create a culture that allows the most heinous examples of sexual violence and misogyny and discrimination to happen. So if we allow any of them, we allow all of them.

Two of James Franco's accusers speak out and allege inappropriate behavior by the star in a sit down interview with @arobach. "Please just apologize…" pic.twitter.com/U5yeJKTWxD — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2018

