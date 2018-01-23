James Franco: Ex-Student, 26, Felt ‘Exploited’ While Doing Nude Scenes — He ‘Abused His Power’
Sarah Tither-Kaplan allegedly had a terrible experience while taking one of James Franco’s acting classes. Read her interview to find out why she felt ‘exploited.’
One of James Franco‘s former students came forward on Good Morning America with allegations of alleged inappropriate behavior by the actor. Sarah Tither-Kaplan told GMA on their January 23 episode that some of the exercises female students were apparently required to take part in for the class, “Sex Scenes”, made her extremely uncomfortable. But James allegedly forced students to do nude scenes — or get cut from the class. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to James’ rep for comment.
Sarah explained just why she felt “exploited” by the Disaster Artist star: “I was a student in a master class that [James Franco] taught in LA called ‘Sex Scenes.’ There were a lot of scenes that were added after we were given the original scripts that I felt…I wished I had more time to consider them or understand the artistic value of them,” Sarah said. “Sex scenes, nude scenes. A lot of times they seemed gratuitous or exploitative. [Women who didn’t take part in them] were asked to leave or asked to not be part of any of the projects.
Two of James Franco's accusers speak out and allege inappropriate behavior by the star in a sit down interview with @arobach. "Please just apologize…" pic.twitter.com/U5yeJKTWxD
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2018
HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the allegations against James Franco? Let us know!