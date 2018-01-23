‘This Is Us’: I’m Convinced I’ve Figured Out The Day Jack Pearson Died

Every single ‘This Is Us’ fan, including myself, has been awaiting the answer to these devastating questions: how and when did Jack Pearson die? Well, I’m pretty sure I’ve figured the exact date of his death.

Okay, stay with me here. The This Is Us season 2 premiere showed the immediate aftermath of Jack’s death in what appears to be a house fire. Rebecca is seen driving up to the Pearson house, which has been completely destroyed. Rebecca is wearing a Steelers jersey. That’s very important. After the Jan. 23 episode, the next new episode of This Is Us will air on Feb. 4, a.k.a. Super Bowl Sunday. Given how much emphasis the show has placed on football, particularly the Pittsburgh Steelers, many people believe that the big reveal will happen in that post-game slot. I’ve seen fans come up with theories that Jack died on the date of Super Bowl Sunday in 1998, Jan. 25, but I don’t think that’s the case. For me, that’s a little too obvious.

Kevin, Kate, and Randall were 17 years old when their father died. Since they were born on Aug. 31, 1980, that confirms that Jack died between September 1997 and August 1998. I am convinced Jack died on Jan. 11, 1998. The Steelers played against the Denver Broncos on that day in the AFC Championship and lost 21-24. They were one game away from the Super Bowl. That explains why Rebecca is wearing her Steelers jersey after Jack’s death.

The promo for the Jan. 23 also shows Rebecca wearing the same Steelers jersey she is wearing in the season 2 premiere after Jack’s death. The promo for the episode, titled “That’ll Be The Day,” says that this will be “the one day they will all remember.” Could we learn how Jack died in this specific episode? Possibly. I think we’ll get another clue, but not all the answers. The next three episodes — Jan. 23, Feb. 4, and Feb. 6 — of This Is Us are going to be crucial. “They are going to answer all your questions… and pretty much break all your hearts,” director Ken Olin tweeted on Jan. 23. Don’t just grab a box of tissues, grab a few. This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Everyone get ready for the next 3 episodes of @NBCThisisUs. Tomorrow night. Sunday night after the Super Bowl. And the following Tuesday night, February 6th. They are going to answer all your questions… and pretty much break all your hearts. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) January 23, 2018

