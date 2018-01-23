News
Justin Timberlake Slammed By Dylan Farrow In Time’s Up Tweet After Working With Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow took to Twitter on Jan. 23 to give Justin Timberlake a lesson in hypocrisy so it seems. She called out the singer for his support of the Time’s Up movement.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it too,” has been a popular figure of speech for decades upon decades. However, Justin Timberlake, 36, didn’t know what it meant… until today. He took to Twitter on January 23, to ask fans what the saying actually meant; And, it was Dylan Farrow, 32, who informed him and let him have it, while using the Time’s Up movement as her example. “Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, ‘You just want your cake and to eat it too.’ What else am I about to do with a cake??” he polled his Twitter followers.

While countless fans responded, it was Farrow’s reply that turned heads. — “The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time,” she replied. “You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).” Timberlake has yet to address Farrow’s tweet. See the Twitter exchange, below.
Farrow was most likely referring to the criticism Timberlake took for wearing a Time’s Up pin to the Golden Globes [January 7, 2018], shortly after starring in Woody Allen‘s Wonder Wheel. Farrow claims Allen, her adopted father, molested her in 1992 when she was just 7-years-old.
In her first television interview on January 18, Farrow broke down in tears explaining Allen’s alleged sexual abuse, which she claims occured in a small attic on August 4, 1992. “I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train that was set up,” Farrow recalled to Gayle King on CBS This Morning. “And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted… As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts… As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.” Farrow, who has stood by her story for two decades, has told the same story in past op-eds and open letters.
Allen has continued to deny the allegations, telling the outlet in part, “Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter.”

Numerous actors and actresses, who’ve worked with Allen, have spoken out against the Oscar-winning director after Farrow’s claims came to light again. Rebecca Hall, 35, and Selena Gomez, 25, who both starred in Allen’s film, A Rainy Day In New York, donated their salaries from the film to Time’s Up —  A fund that will support men and women who’ve experienced sexual assault or harassment in the workplace.

