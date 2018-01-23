Chicago West’s Birth Certificate: 1st Look At Official Paperwork Confirming Kimye’s Baby’s Arrival

Just 8 days after she arrived, Chicago West’s birth certificate has been revealed! See the document here and find out if she has a middle name!

Here it is! Chicago West‘s birth certificate has officially been released. Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, welcomed their precious baby girl into the world on Jan. 15 via surrogate, and all the details Kim shared with fans have turned out to be true. The document, which was obtained by TMZ, states that Chicago was in fact born on Jan. 15 at 12:47 am. And just like Kim announced, she weighed in at 7 lbs. 6 oz. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

The birth certificate also states that little Chicago was born at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, which is where Kim wanted her surrogate to give birth — despite the surrogate reportedly wanting to give birth up state. The delivery doctor listed is Dr. Paul Crane, which is the same doctor who delivered Kimye’s older two kids, North, 4 1/2, and Saint, 2. In fact, Dr. Crane has been the Kardashian’s family doctor for years now and has delivered many members of the famous family. Something NOT included in the image? The surrogate’s information.

It’s also official that Chicago does not have a middle name. But middle name or not, the Kardashian fam has made it clear that they love baby Chi’s unique moniker. And, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, it was surprisingly Kim’s idea for the name! “Kim wanted to recognize Kanye’s roots and do something cute, fun and unique,” a source close to the Kardashians told us EXCLUSIVELY! “Most of all Kim knew the name would make Kanye really happy… it has and that makes her happy too. The whole family thinks the name is great and suits the newest family member perfectly. Everyone is already calling her baby Shy.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you hoping to see Chicago’s first pic next?