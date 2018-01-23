Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber & More Stars In Calvin Klein Underwear

Nothing comes between these celebs and their Calvins! The Kardashians, Justin Bieber — they’s all obsessed with the iconic underwear brand. See their best pics here!

Is there anything hotter than wearing Calvin Klein underwear? Your favorite celebrities obviously agree, because they’ve jumped at the chance to star in the legendary fashion house’s underwear ad campaigns. Decked out in the cotton boxers, bras, and undies with those iconic CK waistbands is a guarantee that you’ve made it in Hollywood. Kim Kardashian has done it. Kendall Jenner has done it. Justin Bieber has done it! Click through our gallery above to see the sexiest pics of celebs in their Calvin Klein underwear!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are the latest to snag a sexy ad campaign with the brand. Their ads were first revealed as huge posters all over New York City. You can’t deny that those sisters know how to make a splash. Each and every one of them — Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and even Kylie — looked like a million bucks in the beautiful shoot. While some of them show off Calvin Klein denim, it’s the underwear pics that shine. Those pics show the sisters lounging on a quilt in a barn (stick with us) in complimentary lingerie sets.

They actually look super comfy in their while and black underwear and bra sets! It has to be noted that Kylie’s the only sister not showing her midriff in any of the ads. Hmmm…we have a feeling we know why. *Cough* baby bump. Who could forget The Biebs’ ads from 2015? They were so adorable, and set him on the path to being a sex symbol instead of cutie teenager. Those Kate McKinnon sketches were pretty hilarious, too! See more of our fave stars in their Calvin Klein undies — even just wearing them while lounging at home — above!

HollywoodLifers, who do you thinks looks best in their Calvins? Let us know!