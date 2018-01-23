Cardi B Handles Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Pro After Wearing See-Through Dress To Perform

Before hitting the stage on Jan. 20, Cardi B came to an unfortunate realization — her dress was totally see-through! Luckily, she was able to recover like a pro.

Cardi B did an entire performance with her hand in front of her crotch on Jan. 20, after realizing that the floral design on her dress didn’t cover things up as well as she thought. The 25-year-old joined Ozuna for a surprise performance at Calibash, and showed off her fabulous curves in a ruched, pink dress. The ensemble featured floral adornments across Cardi’s chest, down her body, and past her crotch, but there was still some NSFW skin revealed on the bottom half of her body. So, she was forced to perform and exit the venue with her hand placed on her crotch, as the flashing lights from cameras definitely would’ve left little to the imagination.

Luckily, Cardi was able to laugh about the situation after the show. She posted a photo of herself from the evening to Instagram with the caption, “Last night was LIT!!! Even thoo I realize my dress was see through and i realize last minute.” Hey, sometimes, you just need to brush it off and have some confidence! Of course, a little wardrobe malfunction is the least of Cardi’s worries these days. Recently, she’s been in the headlines for some drama in her relationship with Offset, who she got engaged to in October. Just before Christmas, a video leaked that seemed to show the rapper cheating on Cardi. Then, just days later, a woman, Celina Powell, came forward with claims that he is the father of the child she’s currently pregnant with. Yikes!

Cardi has consistently fired back against the haters of her relationship, and has made it clear that she’s sticking by Offset…at least for now. “I got options but I want who i want,” she tweeted earlier this month. You can’t stop the heart, right?!

