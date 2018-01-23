CNN: Man Arrested For Threatening To ‘Gun Down’ People After Trump’s Attacks On The Network

Federal court documents indicate 19-year-old Brandon Griesemer of Michigan made 22 calls to CNN in which he threatened to gun down people at the network’s headquarters in Atlanta.

Brandon Griesemer, 19, a Novi, Michigan native, has been arrested after authorities say he made calls to CNN, threatening to travel to the news network’s headquarters in Atlanta and kill people, via The Washington Post. A federal arrest affidavit, which was unsealed on January 22, indicate Griesemer was arrested on a charge of interstate communications with intent to extort, threaten or injure. He made an initial appearance in court on Jan. 19. Griesemer is currently free on a $10,000 unsecured bond. According to the court documents [via The Washington Post] the following events occured on January 9, 2017 when an operator in Atlanta, heading the public contact number for CNN, received threatening phone calls. — “Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down. F‑‑‑ you, f‑‑‑ing n‑‑‑‑‑s,” the caller said before hanging up.

Three minutes later, the same caller, dialing from the same number, called the CNN line. “I am on my way right now to gun the f‑‑‑in’ CNN cast down. F‑‑‑ you,” the caller said. The operator asked the caller his name. “F‑‑‑ you,” he responded. “I am coming to kill you.”

Thirty minutes later, the caller rang the public CNN number again. The site reports the caller whispered the following threats: “I’m coming for you CNN. I’m smarter than you. More powerful than you. I have more guns than you. More manpower. Your cast is about to get gunned down in a matter of hours.”

In the final message, the caller made comments about Jewish individuals, before stating, “You are going down. I have a gun and I am coming to Georgia right now to go to the CNN headquarters to f‑‑‑ing gun every single last one of you. I have a team of people. It’s going to be great, man . . . You gotta get prepared for this one, buddy.”

On the night of January 22, a man who identified himself as Griesemer’s father told The Washington Post, “This whole thing has been a mistake. He really didn’t mean any of it. He didn’t know what he was saying, the seriousness of it. We’re not even gun owners or anything like that. We don’t have any, neither does he. More will come out later. Hopefully, this can be settled.”

The threats were revealed to the public just days after President Trump‘s “Fake News Awards.” The term, “fake news” has been heavily used by the president, as well as his supporters. Trump has had an ongoing feud with CNN, calling the network and its anchors “unfair” among other things. Trump has also shared controversial images of the CNN logo crushed beneath a shoe, as well as a GIF of the president personally attacking the CNN logo.

