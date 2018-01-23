Gallery
15 Couples To Watch Fall Deeper In Love In 2018: Jelena, Kimye, Charlie & Natalia, & More

Kimye & Jelena
This is the year of love, we can just feel it! We’re convinced that it’s going to be the best yet for couples new and old. See our gallery of the cutest couples to watch in 2018!

How could Kim Kardashian and Kanye West not fall more in love in 2018? The couple, who have been married since 2014, just welcomed their third child together! Daughter Chicago West was born on January 15 via gestational carrier, and the proud parents are obviously over the moon right now. You rarely see photos of Kanye smiling, but the day his daughter’s birth was announced he was grinning ear-to-ear while walking into his recording studio. That’s the look of love right there. Scroll through our gallery above to see more couples so in love this year!

Actually, almost all of Kim’s siblings are lucky in love right now. Kourtney Kardashian has a happy and healthy relationship with model Younes Bendjima after years of drama and discontent with ex-partner (and father of her kids) Scott Disick. She deserves some carefree love and fun! Khloe Kardashian‘s expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and while they’re not engaged, we have a feeling from the way they simply gush over their love for each other that it’ll happen sooner, rather than later.

Of course, there’s the enigma that is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The couple may or may not be expecting a baby together, but either way, they’re so madly in love. We’re dying to know, first, if she’s actually preggo, and where their relationship’s going to go in 2018. But seriously; can she please tell everyone already if she’s got a bun in the oven??

And of course we have to mention Jelena! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber blew everyone’s minds by reuniting in 2017. Who knew they were even still talking? Love finds a way. Despite opposition from Selena’s family, the two are determined to be together. We can’t wait to see how their relationship blossoms in 2018! Scroll through the gallery above to see more of our favorite celebrity couples who are so in love!

