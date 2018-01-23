Bella Thorne can now add rapper to her resume. We’ve got the crazy NSFW vid for Lil Phag’s ‘Clout 9’ where she appears to smoke a blunt and simulates sex with a teddy bear.

Well this is….interesting. Bella Thorne‘s trying her hand at directing and just helmed the music video for rapper Lil Phag‘s “Clout 9,” which she also stars in. It involves plenty of weed smoking, tons of naughty language and the former Disney starlet simulating sex with a teddy bear. The Famous in Love star even has some bars as she writhes around on a bed pretending to smoke a massive fake joint. She raps about how she’s a total head turner and that she rolls a mean blunt. Yeah, Bella’s come looking for controversy once again and she’s sure going to get it for this video.

Bella’s seen walking through the aisle of a convenience store while rapping her lines, wearing skin tight leather pants and a black push-up bra to make the most of her cleavage. She raps “Bitch, I’m Bella Thorne, the girl your man adore/All the heads turn when I walk through the door/Everything I do causes an uproar/Seems like I’m winning but who’s keeping score (me).” Then the action shifts to a bedroom where she’s in the same racy outfit while she raps about, “If I roll a blunt, that sh*t’s so thick/Puff, puff, pass, wait, let me take another hit.” Bella holds a giant spliff prop in her ode to joint rolling then gets naughty with a teddy bear, licking it and rubbing it all over her body. Hmm, this isn’t going to do much to dispel the rumors that she loves the green stuff.

The vid even features her onetime love interest, YouTuber Tana Mongeau, 19, who gets to drop some rhymes and it looks like Bella the director wanted to sex up her ex as much as possible. She’s wearing a top that’s basically a sheer scarf tied around her breasts with flower petal emblems covering up her nipples while she flaunts major underboob. Hmm, even though Bella is with boyfriend Mod Sun, 30, now, she definitely makes her former love appear as desirable possible. In a bizarre scene at the end, Bella, Tana and Lil Phag are seem arm together weeping while passing around what appears to be a lit joint. Then the camera turns to a dead Lil Phag in a coffin and they put the blunt up to his mouth and suddenly he comes alive again. Oh joy, weed brings people back from the dead! And with that, we get a shot of Lil Phat giving a big thumbs up as the video cuts to black.

