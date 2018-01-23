Barney The Dinosaur Is Now A Tantric Sex Guru Who Loves Having Sex Without Condoms

The actor who played Barney the Dinosaur for millions of kids is now a tantric sex guru who recruits female clients via Tinder and doesn’t use condoms. We’ve got the wild details.

“I love you…you love me” sure isn’t going to sound the same once you hear what Barney the Dinosaur actor David Joyner is up to these days. In 2004 the actor began a tantric healing business for female clients only that includes massages, ritual baths, chakra balancing…and the best orgasms ever! In a new interview with Vice, Joyner discusses his profession and how his days wearing the Barney costume — which could top over 120 degrees inside the purple T-Rex — helped him learn the tantric skills that he now uses to pleasure his female clientele for $350 a session.

The goal of each session is to release a woman’s powerful sexual chakra and the 54-year-old says he’s a pro at that. “When the lingam [penis] and the yoni [vagina] meet, there’s a certain energy that takes place that hands on the body alone cannot create. Even through G-spot massage, it’s still not the same energy that flows.” The article says he has a practice that includes over 30 clients — “goddesses” he calls them — and that he takes on two to four women per week.

Joyner played the beloved children’s character Barney the Dinosaur from 1991-2001 on Barney & Friends. He says that he practiced Tantra while in costume to “maintain an abundance of joy during the process,” while acting. Now he’s using the same ancient Hindu and Buddhist practice of patience to unlock energy into creating mind-blowing sexual experiences for women.

“When you go down on a woman (orally), it should be just like you’re saying grace, like blessing the food you’re about to receive. No food in the world can compare to goddess nectar because spirit is involved. Before you taste the goddess nectar, give thanks. Say grace. I would love women to understand how powerful that energy is,” Joyner explains. He even goes a step further by having unprotected sex with his clients. Joyner tells the site that condoms “block the energy,” he says, and he prefers not to use them. The former actor says that he provides clients with his STD test results and asks them to disclose if they have any in return.

Joyner built his tantric massage business through word of mouth as well as converting women he’s met on Tinder into becoming believers of his practice. He sees his clients at their homes throughout the LA area and the entrepreneur even features glowing testimonials from women on his website. One quick read and it sounds like their minds and chakras were blown away by his….um…talents. One woman even claims he cured her of migraines! Who’d have though that after a decade as a beloved children’s character, Joyner would go on to become a sex guru! You can read his full interview with Vice, here.

