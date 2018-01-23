Ann Curry Slams Megyn Kelly For ‘Intolerable Meanness’ After ‘Today’ Host Attacks Jane Fonda

While appearing on ‘The View,’ Ann Curry weighed in on the Megyn Kelly/Jane Fonda feud — and it’s safe to say she’s NOT #TeamMegyn on this one!

Megyn Kelly is receiving a LOT of hate for firing back at Jane Fonda on her show Jan. 22…including a message from former Today show co-anchor, Ann Curry! Ann served as guest host of The View on Jan. 23, and since she used to work at NBC, she was asked, “How bad is it for NBC at this point? What Megyn did and just the culture there?” Obviously, the question was also in reference to the recent sexual harassment scandal surrounding Ann’s former co-host, Matt Lauer, as well. Although Ann was a bit hesitant to answer the question, she eventually responded, “I think there is a feeling….listening to some of this….a certain amount of meanness which we should not tolerate. We are better than this. We are made of good stuff, we can reach out to each other.”

The drama between Megyn and Jane started back in September, when Jane appeared on one of the very first episodes of Megyn’s new segment on the Today Show. During the interview, Megyn asked Jane, “I read you felt you’re not proud to admit you had work done. Why not?” Immediately, it was evident that Jane was not a fan of the question, as she glared at the talk show host and asked, “We really want to talk about this right now?” The tension was obvious after that, but eventually, the feud was mostly forgotten…until Jane’s Jan. 16 appearance on the Today Show with her co-star and friend, Lily Tomlin.

During that sit down, Lily told Hoda Kotb that she and Jane had been friends for “about 50 years,” then added in the punchline, directed at her BFF, “Oh my gosh…I think before your first facelift!” It was quite hilarious, and then, Jane took it a step further by making it clear that she didn’t forget Megyn’s previous comments. She fired back, “We don’t need to hear that! Who are you, Megyn Kelly?!”

It wasn’t until Jan. 22 that Megyn addressed the situation on her show, in the form of a long rant about Jane, which you can watch here. For the most part, the public has slammed Megyn for her response, so Ann is in good company. It’s not looking good for Megyn, huh?!

