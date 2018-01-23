Oscar Nominations 2018: Margot Robbie & More — Full List Of Nominees

The Oscar nominations are in! The 2018 nominees were announced Jan. 23. Find out whether or not your favorite actors, actresses, and movies got nominated by checking out the full list now!

It’s that time of year again: Oscars time! The 2018 nominations were finally unveiled on Jan. 23. Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish and Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis were the stars on hand bright and early to reveal the nominees. The 90th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on March 4 in Los Angeles. Comedian and late night host Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host of the show.

Over the past year, so many incredible films have garnered major Oscar buzz. From Lady Bird to Call Me By Your Name to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the competition is tough! Who got nominated? Who got snubbed? Check out all the nominations below:

Actress in Leading Role

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor in Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Production Design

Beauty & the Beast

Blade Runner: 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Cinematography

Blade Runner: 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Beauty & the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner: 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner: 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Original Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects

Blade Runner: 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

Baby Driver

I, Tonya

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup & Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

