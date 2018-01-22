Nick Foles: 5 Things About The Philadelphia Eagles QB Leading His Team To Super Bowl 52

The backup is leading the pack, as quarterback Nick Foles has taken the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl in 14 years. As he preps for the big game, learn about this NFL star.

1. This is the second stint with the Eagles. Much like Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, seem to be stronger than ever since taking some time apart, it seems Nick Foles needed a similar break with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old Austin, Texas native helped the Eagles earn a spot in Super Bowl 52, thanks to an unbelievable performance in the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings. Nick made 26 out of his 33 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. The 38-7 win over the Vikings made Nick Philly’s new favorite son, but this is not the first time he played for the City of Brotherly Love.

While it’s true that Philly picked Nick in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, the Eagles traded him to the (then) St. Louis Rams in March 2015. He only lasted a year. Upset that the Rams drafted Jared Goff, he asked for his release. He spent one season with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he played second fiddle to starter Alex Smith. The Chiefs declined a second-year option and the Eagles signed Nick as a backup for then-starter Carson Wentz. Now, Nick will lead the team against the New England Patriots in the game of his career (and Philly’s first Super Bowl appearance since 2004, when they lost to…the Patriots.)

2. He comes from a famous sports high school. Nick attended Westlake High School in Texas. Want to know who else reportedly graduated from that school? NFL stars Drew Brees, 39, Justin Tucker, 28, Ryan Swope, 27, Kyle Adams, 30, and Seth McKinney, 38. Plus, MLS pitcher Huston Street, 34, and professional wrestler Paul London, 37, also graduated from there.

3. He almost quit the game. Remember how Nick requested his release from the Rams? That was a dark period in his life, as he considered walking away from football. “I talked a lot to my wife and I remember just saying a prayer,” Nick said, per the NY Daily News. “I literally said a prayer and … my heart said go back. At that moment, it was going to back to play for coach (Andy) Reid, and when I did, you know, I am a better person because of that decision.”

4. He met his wife in college. Nick and Tori Moore, the younger sister of ex-NFL tight end Evan Moore, 33, in 2014. They met back when they were both attending the same college. “She was the first person I actually ever saw at the University of Arizona,” he told the Press Of Atlantic City. “I was going to my (football) physical. I remember walking down the stairs and thinking, ‘Wow, this might be the most gorgeous person I’ve ever seen.’” Two years after they were wed, Nick and Tori welcomed their first child, Lily James Foles, in June 2017.

What a night! I love this team and this city. Thank you Philly for showing up loud and proud. Your energy powered us through the night. #FlyEaglesFly — Nick Foles (@NFoles_9) January 22, 2018

5. He has a wide range of off-field interests. Nick’s favorite Disney movie is The Lion King, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. His favorite book is Where The Red Fern Grows and his favorite meal is fried catfish. He’s also been an avid Bikram yoga devotee in the past. Here’s hoping he stays flexible and on his toes during the Super Bowl. It’s going to be quite a challenge!

What do you think about Nick, HollywoodLifers? Do you think he’ll help Philly win the championship?