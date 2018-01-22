‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Freaks Out At A Photo Shoot & Tyler Battles Anxiety

Are ‘Teen Mom OG’ couple, Catelynn and Tyler, heading for a split? His tweet on Jan. 21 hinted at a possible breakup, and this week’s new episode shed more light on what may be the issue!

Tyler and Catelynn were all over the place during the Jan. 22 episode of Teen Mom OG. It actually may be why Tyler tweeted “I just don’t know if I can do this anymore” on Jan. 21 — less than 24 hours before this week’s episode aired. Could what we saw tonight lead to an eventual breakup? We hope not. But let’s recap the episode anyway. Tyler first revealed his battle with anxiety while having a sit-down chat with his mom. He explained that he hasn’t been able to sleep lately, but refuses to take any pills to help calm him down. His mom suspected his anxiety stemmed from Tyler having so much on his plate with the clothing line and renovations on the new home, but he didn’t know what to make of it. All Tyler said was that he wanted to finally get some sleep. Later, when Tyler and Catelynn went to a photo shoot for their kids clothing line, Catelynn lost the van keys, so she panicked and sat indian style on the grass with her head resting on her hands. She pretty much shut down until her friend found her keys. And Tyler just rolled his eyes, as he had previously told his mom he doesn’t think Catelynn can handle everything on her own. He almost feels as if he has to make sure everything gets done. Could this be the beginning of the end for them? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Farrah helped Michael plan his proposal and it went off without a hitch! Amy cried when he presented her with a diamond ring and read a romantic poem to her. She obviously said yes, and everyone got along really well this week — and that’s shocking, considering Debra was on the trip. Farrah did make a remark about it being nice that Debra’s fiance wasn’t there, but Debra just brushed it off. Praise be!

In other Teen Mom OG news, Maci revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2017 — this was already revealed in a sneak peek that was previously released — and Amber celebrated her pregnancy. Can we just say we love how the producers pointed out that Amber and her boyfriend were only dating for three months before she got pregnant?

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Teen Mom OG? Tell us below!