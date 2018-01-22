Sophie Turner Asks BFF Maisie Williams To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Wedding To Joe Jonas

It’s official — Maisie Williams will serve as a bridesmaid in her BFF and ‘Game Of Thrones’ co-star, Sophie Turner’s, wedding. We’re so excited to see her in her dress!

Sophie Turner, 21, and Joe Jonas, 28, announced their engagement with an intimate photo on Instagram in Oct. 2017, but the Game Of Thrones star hasn’t exactly started planning their wedding. She did, however, enlist her BFF and co-star, Maisie Williams, to be a bridesmaid. At least, according to Maisie, she did! During an interview with Radio Times, Maisie — who plays Arya Stark, the sister of Sophie’s Sansa Stark, in HBO’s GoT — said any wedding plans have been put on hold until filming wraps on the series. “We’re waiting until the season is done until we get into any of that, but I think she’s already letting her little heart wander and imagine,” she said. And then, when Maisie was asked if she thinks she’ll be a bridesmaid, she quickly replied, “Oh, already got it It’s very, very exciting. It’s kind of bizarre, though!”

Sophie and Maisie have been best friends since the beginning of Game Of Thrones, so it’s no surprise that Sophie asked Maisie to be one of her bridesmaids. But still, it’s pretty exciting to hear and something we’d like to celebrate! Sadly, it may be some time before we hear any wedding bells. Maisie said planning for the ceremony won’t start until filming wraps on the series, and we recently learned that the final season of the HBO series won’t air until 2019!

Sophie and Joe have been dating since November 2016, when they were spotted cuddling at a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands. And as we previously stated, they became engaged 11 months later!

