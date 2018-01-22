Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik: Fans Flip Over Singers’ Rumored Collaboration For ‘Aladdin’ OST

Here’s a magical idea: Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik collaborating on a song together for the new live action ‘Aladdin’ movie. So is it happening?!

Selena Gomez, 25, and Zayn Malik, 24, are rumored to be teaming up to record “A Whole New World” for the 2019 Aladdin movie, and fans are losing it at the prospect. The Selena Gomez Source Twitter account was one of the first ones to put the idea out there on Jan. 21, and we have to say we’d be 100% here for it!

“HAS GOD FINALLY ANSWERED MY PRAYERS?!?!” one fan tweeted upon hearing the possible news. “I would love this…” another wrote. Seriously, how awesome would that be?! If you’re not hyped about the Aladdin film yet, simply get to know the new cast here. We know you’ll fall in love! See pics from Zayn’s “Dusk Till Dawn” music video here.

As far as Selena and Zayn are concerned, it gets even more interesting. One Zayn fan pointed out the pair’s history: “Thats kinda awkward didn’t she admit she had a crush on Zayn like 4 years ago lol?” Indeed, Selena confessed in a 2013 interview that if given the opportunity to smooch any of the One Direction guys, she’d pick Zayn! Flash-forward to 2016, when Sel’s then-ex Justin Bieber, 23, reportedly accused Sel of cheating on him with Zayn. It turned out that Justin didn’t actually make those accusations — they were simply fake comments by trolls — but the backlash still resulted in him quitting Instagram!

Neither rep has confirmed the collaboration between Zayn and Selena yet, and HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment. Check out more tweets below:

RUMOR: Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are reportedly to be featured on a song together for the upcoming live action Disney movie “Aladdin” pic.twitter.com/vCC6lEz7de — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 21, 2018

Rumour: the new Disney movie ‘Aladdin’ could have in the soundtrack, a cover of the song “A whole new world” sang by Selena Gomez and Zayn — Selena Gomez STAN (@blessedlena) January 21, 2018

“zayn and selena gomez will do a duet to sing the aladdin’s song a whole new world.” pic.twitter.com/9FW6IfcuwI — ela skywalker (@SPIDERH0LLAND) January 21, 2018

Zayn + Selena might collab for a song in Aladdin movie 🔥 — tesla (@ali_iswadi) January 22, 2018

SELENA AND ZAYN HAVE RECORED A SONG FOR ALADDIN I’M CRYING SO HARD MY DREAM IS COMING TRUE — mj (@mercyonselena) January 21, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Zayn will ever collaborate on a track together? Tell us if you’d be all for it!