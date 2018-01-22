SAG Awards: Kate Hudson’s Gown Has Fans Convinced She’s Dressed Like Little Bo Peep

Remind you of anyone? Kate Hudson’s quirky dress at the Screen Actors Guild Award has ignited a frenzy of comparisons to Little Bo Peep!

At the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the red carpet was absolutely filled with colorful, as well as stunning blush gowns that you can’t help but stare at! But one celeb’s outfit truly stood out — in the best possible way! Kate Hudson sashayed on the carpet in a playful pink dress with black hearts and we totally loved it! And the pixie cut suited the dress perfectly! However, almost immediately Twitter erupted with comments responding to the 38-year-old actress’s whimsical look. Namely, fans and viewers were convinced that she looked like Little Bo Peep! You know, the one that lost her sheep in the nursery rhyme?

“Did Disney announce a live-action version of Little Bo Peep starring Kate Hudson?” one user commented. “Has anyone told Little Bo Peep that Kate Hudson stole her dress?” another added. “Kate Hudson’s Little Bo Peep cosplay is a choice. Where’s the bonnet?” yet another chimed in. Clearly a consensus has been reached! Poor Kate! Head here for loads more stunning outfits from the star-studded red carpet!

Maybe it’s just us, but the gorgeous actress doesn’t look much like Little Bo Peep at all! Like one critic wrote, she is missing the integral bonnet, not to mention a shepherd’s staff! If Kate is guilty of anything, it’s showing up to the awards show rocking an look that is perhaps a little too old fashion for some fans. But rest easy, Kate, we approve!

Kate Hudson's Little Bo Peep cosplay is a choice. Where's the bonnet? #SAGAwards — Derek Bowman (@derekabowman) January 22, 2018

Has anyone told Little Bo Peep that Kate Hudson stole her dress?? 😧 — Ada (@palindr0me) January 22, 2018

Did Disney announce a live action version of Little Bo Peep starring Kate Hudson? #sag — Frank Spinelli (@spinellimd) January 22, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Is Kate conjuring a nursery rhyme character for you too? Love her look? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!