Millie Bobby Brown, Saoirse Ronan More Stars Slay At SAG Awards After-Parties

After the show is the after-party! See which stars continued the celebration AFTER the SAG Awards by hitting up various bashes right here!

What an amazing night! The biggest stars in Hollywood gathered at the 2018 SAG Awards in Hollywood and the after-party is always the spot where all the celebs get turnt up! One of the biggest parties of the night was hosted by Netflix, and some of the stars that attended included Millie Bobby Brown, Uzo Aduba, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Saoirse Ronan and Justin Hartley. Click through the gallery above to check out the photos of these stars and more celebrating their peers and capping off what was already an incredible and inspiring night!

The SAGs were amazing and full of incredible highlights. Morgan Freeman touched us all with his heart-warming speech while receiving his Lifetime Achievement Award. while host Kristen Bell made us all laugh with her hilarious opening monologue mocking first lady Melania Trump. Nicole Kidman, unsurprisingly, won big for her role in Big Little Lies, and wowed us as she took the stage to receive the award. Plus, it was a huge night for the actors of This Is Us, who took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a TV Series. Meanwhile, the show’s star, Sterling K. Brown, also took home an individual honor for his work on the NBC hit. So exciting!

It was an important night where the best performances on film and television were honored tastefully during a time when Hollywood is in the middle of a mini-revolution. Women’s rights are at the forefront of every award show and the after party is a critical tradition which helps lighten the mood after what can be a tense evening for those nominated. Then there is the fashion. Let’s sit back and enjoy all the glam-looks on the 2018 SAG Awards after party red carpets!

HollywoodLifers, what an amazing night along with an impressive after party! Who were you most impressed with at the SAG Awards after-party?