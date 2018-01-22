Miranda Lambert Slams Ex Blake Shelton With Major Diss: ‘I Got The Hell Outta Oklahoma’

Eek! Miranda Lambert appeared to take a jab at Blake Shelton when she surprisingly changed the lyrics to a hit song at the opening show of her tour. See the video here!

Miranda Lambert, 34, seemed to diss ex Blake Shelton, 41, when she changed a line from her hit song “Little Red Wagon” while on stage for her show in Greenville, South Carolina on Jan. 18. The songstress shocked her audience when she boldly changed the original lyrics of “I live in Oklahoma” to “I got the Hell outta Oklahoma” on the opening night of her Livin’ Like Hippies tour. A fan captured the wild moment on her camera and posted it to Twitter with a caption of laughing emoji faces. SEE THE VIDEO OF MIRANDA’S LYRIC CHANGE BELOW! Miranda was married to Blake when the song came out and she lived with him in his home state of Oklahoma until their divorce, so naturally, Miranda’s lyric change leads us to believe she’s definitely glad the marriage is over! Check out pics of Miranda and Blake during their time together here!

Miranda and Blake’s marriage ended in July 2015 after four years and the blonde swooner started dating Anderson East, 29, a few months later in Dec. 2015. Blake’s also moved on with his fellow judge on The Voice, Gwen Stefani, 48 and the two seem very happy together. Miranda and Blake recently made headlines after she agreed with her bf Anderson when he reportedly tweeted his negative opinion about Garth Brooks, 55, lip syncing at the CMA Awards. Blake later defended Garth on his own Twitter account by saying, “Hey @garthbrooks I still love you. #hero #respect.” Garth admitted to lip syncing and said it was because he was having vocal issues.

Perhaps Blake and Miranda’s differences in opinion about certain things was one of the reasons for their split. Either way, we love both of the talented country music stars and are just glad they both found happiness with their current matches!

“I got the hell out of Oklahoma “ akskkssk😂😂😂😂😂 @mirandalambert did THATtttt pic.twitter.com/5HCzlD0Lbl — Traci (@Traci_Zj) January 19, 2018

