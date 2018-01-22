Are Kate Hudson & BF Danny Fujikawa Engaged After 1 Year Together?

It looks like Kate Hudson might be Mrs. Danny Fujikawa very soon! She was spotted rocking a gorgeous ring on her left ring finger. See the pic, here!

After just one year of dating, Kate Hudson, 38, and musician Danny Fujikawa may be engaged! Kate was spotted flaunting a silver band on Jan. 22, while out shopping with Danny and her son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 6, in Los Angeles. The ring was conveniently placed on her left finger, so you know what that could mean! It may be time to get excited!

Although Kate and Danny have been dating for only a year, they have known each other for 15! Wow! On their one year anniversary, Kate shared a special message on Instagram captioned, “The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade! A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected date.”

“No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible! Happy first date anniversary baby,” Kate continued! How romantic! Kate was married to Ryder’s father Chris Robinson, 51, from 2000-2007, and dated Bingham’s father, Matt Bellamy, 39, for four years. It looks like Kate and Danny are in it for the long haul! We couldn’t be happier for them!

