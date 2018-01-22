Kailyn Lowry Slams Baby Daddy For ‘Barely’ Being In Their Son’s Life: He Does ‘Bare Minimum’

Yikes! Kailyn Lowry is NOT happy with one of her baby daddies! Voicing her anger, the ‘Teen Mom’ ripped into him, even claiming he’s ‘not trying!’ Read her scathing tweets.

Kailyn Lowry, 25, went off on Twitter on Jan. 22, accusing one of her three baby daddies of “no action” when it comes to taking care of their shared son. And while the Teen Mom 2 star didn’t outwardly call out the name of said baby daddy, fans immediately drew the conclusion that she must be talking about her youngest son, Lux‘s, father, Chris Lopez. After all, Lincoln‘s 4, dad, Javi Marroquin, and Isaac’s, 8, dad Jo Rivera, are both very present in their sons’ lives. “Isn’t his name Chris? Jo n Javi r awesome dads they seemed to be involved but who knows,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “It’s prolly extra hard since your other two have good dads… lux deserves the same!”

Kailyn began her short rant by calling out her sons’ dad and basically saying he couldn’t care less about being a father! “One thing i can’t f*cking stand is a man who tries to make it seem like he’s trying to be in his kids life when in fact he barely does the bare minimum,” she wrote. Soon after, she added two more tweets: “You are not trying my dude,” and “All talk, no action.” Most commenters offered Kail their support, telling her that at least Lux has a good mom. Click here to see pics of Kailyn and Javi together.

Baby Lux was born back in August, and although Chris has spent some time with his baby boy, Kailyn’s been vocal about him not stepping up nearly enough as a father. In fact, even before Lux was born, Kailyn claims Chris was busy regularly cheating on her. “Chris and I haven’t seen each other in a month,” the reality star told Dr. Drew on Teen Mom 2‘s reunion episode in November. “So, he hasn’t seen the baby either. It’s kind of a hard pill to swallow.” She continued, “He cheated on me my whole pregnancy. The things I went through all the way leading up to having [Lux] is something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

Kailyn also revealed that she had hoped her and Chris’ relationship would improve, but so far, it’s only gotten worse. “There’s no contact at all,” she explained. “I just came to terms with it. I accept it for what it is. I’m not going to dwell on that. I have a good group of friends that are so great to me.” We wish you and your boys all the best, Kailyn!

