Jennifer Lopez: It’s ‘Hilarious’ That Drake Is Name-Checking Her In New Song — It’s ‘Cute In A Way’

Apparently Jennifer Lopez is enjoying Drake lamenting losing her in his new track! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

When Drake, 31, surprised fans on Friday night by dropping 2 brand-new tracks, he also let the world know he regrets losing Jennifer Lopez, 48, to her current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42! “2010 was when I lost my halo, 2017 I lost a J. Lo,” he raps on his new track “Diplomatic Immunity.” Whoa! But honestly, it’s hard to believe anyone would let J. Lo get away! Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how the songstress is responding to the admission! Head here for loads more photos of Jennifer looking unbelievable!

“Jennifer thinks it’s hilarious that Drake is name-checking her in one of his songs, and kind of cute in a way,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as she’s concerned, Drake was just a casual fling and a booty call, and not the real deal like Alex.” Just days ago, Jennifer and Alex were spotted sharing a kiss while attending the Duke vs. Miami College basketball game. So we’re definitely inclined to believe that she isn’t missing Drake!

We’re even hearing that she’s to smitten with the former MLB player, he’s even considering having more children with him! “Despite being in her late 40s, Jennifer has not ruled out having more children,” another source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As her connection with Alex grows, so has her dreams for their future together. She is madly in love with Alex and she would love to share his genes to make some babies. Alex is tall, handsome, funny, and smart, and would be the perfect person to make more babies with.” OMG!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you loving J. Lo’s reaction to the reference in his new track? Let us know in the comments section below.