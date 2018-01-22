Jenelle Evans’ Sister-In-Law Arrested For Assault — Did She Beat Up The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star?

‘Teen Mom 2′ star Jenelle Evans’ sister-in-law, Jessica Miller, has been arrested and charged with assault. Get all the details, here!

Yikes! Things aren’t looking so good for Jessica Miller! She was booked at the Pender County Jail in North Carolina on Jan. 11, and she has since been charged with misdemeanor simple assault. Her bond is listed as $25,000, according to Starcasm.net. We aren’t certain at this time who Jessica allegedly assaulted, but ironically, the day before her arrest, she got into an explosive fight with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, 26. The sister-in-laws allegedly argued over Jessica’s new clothing line, “Expressive Shirts.”

Jenelle left a nasty Facebook review of “Expressive Shirts,” prompting Jessica to delete the business page. Ouch! “Fake business!!!!! This owner is psycho! She threatens people on a daily basis on social media saying she’s going to fight them and such. She also doesn’t own one piece of this clothing at all and uses an ‘art’ app on her phone to copy and paste texts onto shirts without even testing them out herself. She tried stealing a logo from another company. I ordered a shirt a week ago and it’s still not here. I asked to be refunded and it’s still not here,” Jenelle said. READ MORE OF JENELLE’S REVIEW HERE!

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Jenelle and Jessica have slammed each other via social media. Back in May 2017, Jenelle responded to Jessica’s “you’re jealous” comment with another cruel Facebook post. This time, Jenelle took the dig to a personal level! “Let’s talk your dirty laundry then… how you got fired from New Hanover Hospital for larceny then your husband sells your only vehicle for a motorcycle when you guys have 5 kids,” Jenelle said. She also went on to share that Jessica’s husband allegedly smokes crack, and that Jessica’s brother, Dave Eason, who is also Jenelle’s husband “hates her f***king guts.” We can only hope that they mend their family drama!

