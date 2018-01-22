Gunman Opens Fire At Italy High School In Texas — What To Know

A gunman — who opened fire at an Italy, Texas high school on Jan. 22, where one student, 15, was shot — is now in custody. Here’s everything we know.

Authorities responded to a shooting at a high school in Italy, Texas on January 22, where one person, a female, 15, was shot and airlifted to Parkland, Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirms to HollywoodLife.com. The suspect in the shooting is a 16-year-old male student, Fitzgerald said, adding that the suspect was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office tweeted that students were “being moved, under guard to the dome as the investigation continues.” Officials at Stafford Elementary School confirmed to WFAA that the school and Italy High School are both under lockdown. A parent of a student at the school notified WFAA that Superintendent Joffre sent out a text alert about the incident. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Fitzgerald’s statement is as follows: “On Monday January 22, 2018 at approximately 7:53 hours an active shooter was reported at Italy High School in Italy, Texas Ellis County. Italy Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the scene. The shooter was located and taken into custody by Italy PD and assisted by the Department of Public Safety. There was only one victim, a 15-year-old female, who was airlifted to Parkland Hospital. The suspect was a 16-year-old male. Assisting at the scene was Italy Police Department, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public, and the Texas Rangers. The investigation is on-going, and as information becomes available it will be released. Currently, there is no other information at this time.”

Italy, Texas is a small town located about 45 miles south of Dallas. Italy, which refers to itself as “the biggest little town in Texas,” has a reported population of about 2,000. The high school contains students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades, according to the Texas Tribune.

Parents are frustrated and emotional because they can't get to their kids who are in lockdown inside the school. Parents say the school is small and a good portion of the students witnessed the shooting. My heart breaks for these families and these children. pic.twitter.com/EOT02a4WGR — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) January 22, 2018

This story is still developing…

