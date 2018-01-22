Tom Brady & Danny Amendola Get Love From Gisele & Olivia Culpo After Big Win — See PDA Pics

The kiss Gisele gave Tom Brady after the Patriots won was so sweet. Olivia Culpo was so thrilled that Danny Amendola was going to the Super Bowl, she jumped into his arms!

“BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #MVP,” Olivia Culpo, 25, captioned the shot of her celebrating the New England Patriots’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Miss Universe winner was so excited that she jumped up and straddled her boyfriend, Danny Amendola, 32, following the Jan. 21 game. It was Danny who helped secure the Pats’ spot in Super Bowl 52. With 2:48 remaining on the clock, Danny made a “falling-backward, toe-tapping grab,” per ESPN, to put the Patriots up 24-20 over the Jags.

The man throwing that pass? Tom Brady, of course. The 40-year-old got a little post-game sugar from his wife, Gisele Bundchen, 37. “What a game!!! Congratulations my love!” the Brazilian bombshell captioned an Instagram picture of her putting a kiss on Tom’s cheek. “So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats🎊🎈👏🏻🙏🏼🎉💪🏻 Que jogo! Parabéns meu amor! Muito feliz por vocês!” Tom’s biggest fan was the Patriots’ biggest cheerleader, as she posted videos of her going crazy over the win to her Instagram story.

“Danny’s such a good football player,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, stating the obvious. “When you look up ‘good football player’ in the dictionary, his picture is right there beside it.” Tom Brady also had good words for his teammate following the win. “He’s made so many big plays for us, and that was huge,” Tom said of the second (and game winning) touchdown. “Without that, we don’t win. It was an incredible play.”

The Patriots now have one week off before they head to Minneapolis to play the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFL championship. After watching Tom and Danny blow by the Jaguars, many have already given the Lombardi trophy to the Patriots. In fact, the Eagles are the biggest Super Bowl underdogs in nearly a decade. The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas have the Eagles as a 5.5-point underdogs, while The Wynn has put New England as minus-6.5. Basically, in gambling speak, everyone expects the Patriots to win. There hasn’t been a bigger Super Bowl underdog since the Arizona Cardinals played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII, according to ESPN. Will the Eagles pull off the ultimate upset on Feb. 4, or will Danny and Tom give Olivia and Gisele more reasons to smile?

