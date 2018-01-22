‘Stranger Things’ Stars Joe Keery & Gaten Matarazzo Match Hair At SAGs & We’re Losing It

‘Stranger Things’ characters Dustin and Steve rocked the same hairstyle at the SAG Awards on Jan. 21 and it was the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen!

Talk about a close cast! Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington on Stranger Things, passed a hair memo to castmate Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson. Both guys looked dapper with slicked back hair and black suits at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Jan. 21! Held live from Los Angeles, the ST cast rocked the red carpet, and though they lost out to the cast of This Is Us for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award, they looked like they had the best night ever! The cast danced at the after party, well into the night, and had a total blast!

We loved this matching hair look for Joe and Gaten — very old brother bonding! But we couldn’t forget about the gorgeous looks on the ladies of Stranger Things! Millie Bobby Brown wore a pink sequin dress with bright, white sneakers, and rocked pink sparkly eye makeup to match. Sadie Sink wore a white Chanel dress, and Ryan Richman did her hair. Here is the exact how to of her cool braid:

“Immediately out of the shower, I wrapped Sadie’s hair with Aquis Waffle Luxe Long Hair Towel for faster and easier styling. I then prepped the hair with OGX Bodifying + Fiber Full Root Boosting Spray Mousse, focusing at the roots and bringing it down through the ends with my fingers for voluptuous volume throughout the style. I then used the Paul Mitchell Express Ion Dry + Blowdryer to rough dry the hair and leave natural texture and body.” He used a curling iron for texture, and then created a dutch braid. “I finished by spraying the hair with OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray to tame unwanted flyaways.”

