WWE Star Enzo Amore Accused Of Allegedly Raping A Woman After Getting Her ‘F**ked Up’

The WWE has had one of its own become the subject of a sexual assault investigation. Enzo Amore — real name Eric Arndt — has been accused by a woman of allegedly getting her wasted on drugs and then raping her. The victim claimed in a social media post on Jan. 22 that the incident occurred back on Oct. 19 and since she made the accusation public, the WWE has suspended the 31-year-old wrestler. The Phoenix Police Department has an open investigation into her claims and as a result, Enzo’s not going to be laying smackdowns on anyone in the ring until the matter is resolved.

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended,” the league wrote in an online statement on Jan. 22 regarding the accusations and investigation. The story originated from a woman named Philomena who wrote on her Twitter account that “OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.” She included some texts that detailed more about the incident.

She claims that Enzo, along with the fashion designer and his Instagram star girlfriend got her “f*cked up” in a hotel room on various drugs and that she eventually passed out. She went on to allege that Enzo restrained her and, “it happened.” ProWestlingSheet broke the initial story and editor Ryan Satin tweeted that Phoenix Police have been investigating Enzo for the alleged sexual assault since October of 2017. “On Monday, October 23, 2017, at around 2:30pm, Phoenix Police responded to a local hospital for a call of a sexual assault that had reportedly occurred on October 19, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue. This case is under investigation,” read the statement he was given. The site added that they were told the investigation is nearly complete and that police are just waiting on lab results. We’re working to get this confirmed and have reached out to Phoenix PD and Enzo’s reps. You can read more of the alleged victim’s very graphic accusations here.

OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people. pic.twitter.com/VhyG6oaDwg — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 22, 2018

