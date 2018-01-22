Christina & Tarek El Moussa’s Divorce Officially Finalized: What’s Next For ‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars?

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are officially over. The pair finalized their divorce, according to a new report. Now what?! — A look inside their news lives!

No turning back now! — Tarek El Moussa, 36, and Christina El Moussa, 34, have finalized their divorce, according to TMZ. Tarek, — who filed for divorce in January 2017, citing irreconcilable differences — and Christina were married for eight years. Christina and Tarek first announced their separation in December 2016, after they made headlines for a May 2016 fight, which they referenced in a joint statement. The now-exes wrote: “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

So, what now? — It is unclear at this time if Tarek will be granted spousal support from Christina, as he had requested. Right now, Christina and Tarek are co-parenting their two children, daughter Taylor, 7, and son, Brayden, 2. As you may know, they are still filming their HGTV series, Flip or Flop, despite their tumultuous split, and other alleged relationships. Although Tarek filed for divorce in January 2017, Christina didn’t respond to the legal docs until months later, in August 2017. In the court documents Christina asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two children. She also requested spousal support and that Tarek pays her attorney fees. Since their split, Christina has reportedly been dating TV host, Ant Anstead.

As for Tarek? — HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught up with him back in November 2017, where he took us inside his new life as a single dad. “I’ve said it before, at the end of the day, if mom and dad don’t get along and it affects the kids, mom and dad better get along. That’s all that matters,” he admitted. “Nothing else matters but the kids; not the TV show, not the business, nothing. The most important thing is the children.” Although it’s a new world to Tarek, being a single father has been “absolutely fantastic,” he said, adding, “I mean, obviously the dynamic has changed. A lot of the time, I’m playing the role of mom and dad. So, there’s a lot of things I’m doing now with them, that I haven’t done before. It’s just a different experience, but my children and I are closer than ever now.”

Tarek — a two-time cancer survivor — also gave an update on his health. “Today, I’m stronger than ever,” he revealed. He’s been doing hot yoga, which has been great for the mind and the muscles, as well as some weightlifting. Tarek said that he’s made living a healthy lifestyle a main priority. “Every meal has veggies, high protein, and low fat/good fats,” he explained. “I eat a lot of egg white omelets, chicken breasts, brown rice, broccoli, carrots and all of that; a balanced meal, three meals per day and two snacks.”

