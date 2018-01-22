Chrissy Teigen Has Found A Streak Of Gray Hair & She’s Embracing Her New ‘Cruella De Vil’ Look

OMG! Chrissy Teigen found a gray hair, and her reaction is epic! See her hilarious tweet here!

For most women, finding a gray hair is a nightmare, but for Chrissy Teigen, 32, it’s cause for celebration! The supermodel shared her hilarious experience with Twitter on Jan. 22. “I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true,” Chrissy tweeted. It’s no secret that she can rock pretty much any look, even gray hair! Chrissy’s ability to embrace the new streak encouraged a lot of fans to also share their “cruella” moments!

One user commented, “I find new grey hairs on my head every day and I LOVE THEM. I’m only 24, so I’m not sure why they’re already here but I call them my unicorn hairs.” How cute! Another fan tweeted, “I’ve had a natural white streak in my hair since I was 19. 13 years later I still love it!” We love how confident they all are!

This isn’t the only time Chrissy has been completely honest and open! As we previously reported, the expecting mom shared a hilarious behind the scenes Snapchat where she posed topless while getting makeup applied to her chest. She captioned the post “Tricks of the trade,” as she was getting ready for the season premiere of Lip Sync Battle. She certainly keeps it real!

I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 22, 2018

HollywoodLifers, how old were you when you first spotted a gray hair? Let us know below!