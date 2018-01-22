Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Sweet Kiss After She Joins Him On Stage At Mexico Concert

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani looked so in love, while sharing a kiss on stage in Mexico on Jan. 19. See the pic and watch a video, here!

Are Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, couple goals or what? Every time we see them do something cute together, we become more and more envious of their relationship! In case you were unaware, Blake and Gwen were spotted in Mexico late last week, cuddling on the beach and just enjoying some quality time together. Blake was scheduled to perform at Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa concert series, and he did take the stage on Jan. 19, but we had no idea Gwen was going to join him! Isn’t that so romantic? And if that isn’t exciting enough for you, we’ve also learned they shared a sweet kiss in front of everyone in the audience! One Blake and Gwen super fan caught it all with her camera, so you can enjoy a short pic of the kiss in our photo gallery above. We also have a video of Gwen performing on stage, below!

While wearing khaki pants, a denim jacket, and somewhat of a sheer black top, Gwen danced around on stage while performing “Hollaback Girl”. Blake, who was wearing a dark-colored button up shirt and a pair of jeans, grooved around her while his guitar hung from his neck and over his shoulder. Luke Bryan was also seen in the background, but obviously, he wasn’t involved in the kiss that later happened on stage. He left that for the two lovebirds who can’t seem to get enough of each other! And that’s one of the many reasons why we love them so much.

Moving forward, we can only hope that Blake and Gwen share more onstage moments like this. But knowing them and their history together, we don’t think we have anything to worry about!

