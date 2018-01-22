‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Arie, 36, Freaks After Bekah’s Bombshell Age Revelation

On the Jan. 22 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Arie is completely taken aback when he learns how young Bekah really is. Plus, tensions rise between Krystal and the other women. Here’s our recap!

Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, and his remaining 15 ladies head to Tahoe for the week on The Bachelor, and the episode starts with the girls gossiping over whether or not Bekah, who’s 14 years Arie’s junior, is ready for marriage. That issue will come up again later, though, as the first date is a one-on-one for Seinne. Arie and Seinne enjoy a romantic parasailing excursion, and she brings up her anxiety that she’ll be the next to go home after a one-on-one, like Lauren S. However, Arie reassures her that he’s confident in their relationship. At night, they indulge in a deeper conversation, and the date culminates with Arie giving Seinne a rose.

Unfortunately, back at the house, things aren’t as happy, as Maquel learns that her grandfather unexpectedly passed away. She packs up and heads home to be with her family, but the door is seemingly left open for her to return. The show must continue, though, and Chelsea, Krystal, Becca K., Marikh, Ashley, Jacqueline, Jenna, Tia, Kendall, Lauren B., Brittany and Caroline are picked for the group date. That leaves Bekah available for the other one-on-one date, which causes Krystal’s jealousy to flare up once again.

The group date starts off with a hike, followed by a lesson in survival from experts. The girls are challenged with eating bugs, but not everyone is up to the task (Kendall, meanwhile, is a natural). The group is then split into three teams to navigate through the forest, leading to an oasis with outdoor hot tub. The tension between Krystal and the rest of the group is evident, and she doesn’t try to hide her jealousy and boast her confidence.

After being challenged to open up more, Lauren finally has a deeper conversation with Arie about the future during the nighttime portion of the date. Arie also forms a deeper connection with Kendall throughout the day and night. Meanwhile, Krystal continues to complain about the competitive nature of the group date, leaving the other girls, particularly Caroline and Tia, irritated. Krystal even throws Caroline and Tia under the bus to Arie by letting him know she feels ‘ostracized’ by them.

It all leads to a confrontation between the three women. Tia and Caroline slam Krystal for playing the victim, and things are left unresolved. Then, during her one-on-one time with Arie, Tia reveals her insecurities over his strong relationships with some of the other women, and even gets a little emotional. After opening up and getting vulnerable, Tia is given the group date rose. Needless to say, Krystal is pissed.

Bekah and Arie’s date starts off with some horseback riding, followed by romantic hot tub time, while the women back at the house continue to wonder if the 22-year-old, who has yet to reveal her age to Arie, is ready to settle down. There’s obvious chemistry between Bekah and Arie, though, and during the nighttime portion of the date, he flat-out asks her if she’s at a time in her life where she’s ready to take the next step.

At this point, Bekah finally tells Arie that she’s 22 years old, and he’s definitely taken aback. He even admits that the revelation leaves him confused, and Bekah does her best to reassure him that her feelings are real. Arie just can’t shake the feeling that Bekah isn’t ready to make the commitment he’s ready for. However, he also has very strong feelings for her, and winds up giving her the rose.

This week, there’s no cocktail party, because Arie already has his mind made up, and it’s straight to the rose ceremony. Krystal still manages to steal a minute of his time before the roses are handed out, though, leaving all the other women feeling disrespected. Finally, Arie reveals that the remaining roses will go to Lauren, Kendall, Ashley, Becca K., Chelsea, Jenna, Jacqueline, Marikh and Krystal, sending Caroline and Brittany home.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this week’s episode of The Bachelor?!