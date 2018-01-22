Ashley Graham is flaunting her dangerous curves in a new photoshoot for her lingerie line. We’ve got the BTS pics of her rocking a lacy nude bra and panties.

There’s no woman alive who rocks her curves the way Ashley Graham does! The 30-year-old model brought fans behind the scenes of a new shoot for her lingerie collaboration with Addition Elle and rocked a nude bra and underwear like the bombshell that she is! In a series of Instagram stories pics and videos on Jan. 21, she showed off her killer figure with the lacy pale bra that featured a cute tiny bow in the middle of her ample cleavage, while her panties were styled liked sexy boy shorts that showed off her belly button and toned torso. While the 5’9″ supermodel is a size 16, she’s curvy yet tight in all the right places!

In addition to the sexy undergarments, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl wore her hair in a saucy 60’s ‘do with her long brunette locks featuring plenty of volume up on top. Add to that some dark cat-eye makeup and she looks like she stepped right out of The Valley of the Dolls. Ash knows how much her fans adore her so she took them along for the ride during her saucy shoot from the very beginning of the day.

Ashley revealed to fans that she was up in chilly Montreal, Canada for the photo shoot as she woke up and drank her green tea “with apple cider vinegar” that gave her the “feels” in a cute pic. Then she headed through the snowy landscape to head into her hair and makeup sesh She showed off a before and after pic from her glam session then joked in a Russian accent, “We are going very natural look today, we thought easy hair, easy make-up, you know just natural, beautiful,” while her hair rose at least four inches into the air and her dark eye makeup smoldered. Then it was on to her photo shoot where she danced in her sexy undies and showed off that everything was sizzling from the ankles up….as she wore brown furry slippers to keep her feet warm. Hey, she is in wintery Canada! Check out these red-hot\ pics from her IG stories:

HollywoodLifers, have you ever bought any goods from Ashley’s lingerie and undergarment line?