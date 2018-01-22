10 Times You Could Not Tell Angelina Jolie & Megan Fox Apart: See Their Wildest Look-Alike Photos

When it comes to stars who look like twins, Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox reign supreme. Check out photos of every time they were basically identical!

There are plenty of celebs who look just like other A-Listers. From Amy Adams, 43, and Isla Fisher, 41, to Sarah Hyland, 27, and Mila Kunis, 34, tons of stars bear a striking resemblance to one another. But one of the most uncanny lookalike duos is definitely Angelina Jolie, 42, and Megan Fox, 31. From their long dark locks to their similarly stunning bone structure, the two actresses can easily make you do a double take to make sure you don’t mix them up.

Realizing a celebrity looks like another star is something we can never un-see. Recently the Internet came to the realization that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 13, is essentially a clone of Natalie Portman, 36, from her Star Wars days. But let’s be real — the Twitter freakout over the discovery is child’s play in comparison to unearthing what the Girl, Interrupted star and the Transformers actress would look like if you morphed their face into one. Seriously, some amazing person did that and posted it for us all to see. If we didn’t already know it was both of them, we’d believe it if it was just a picture of one of them. Want proof? Check out the tweet below and lose your mind even more than you did when those Millie/Natalie comparisons started popping up.

If the tweet isn’t enough to satiate your need to see more celebrity lookalike pics, we’ve got your back. Click through the gallery above to see all the times Angelina and Megan basically looked like the same person!

THIS IS ANGELINA JOLIE & MEGAN FOX MORPHED TOGETHER OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/s3UttK2HtT — 𝒸𝒶𝓇𝓂𝑒𝓃✨🌕💛💫 (@lokisdesire) January 15, 2018

