2018 Razzie Award Nominees: ‘Baywatch’, ‘Fifty Shades Darker ‘ & More

Yikes! The 2018 Raspberry Award nominations are here, and, unfortunately, some very big names are being ‘honored’.



The Golden Raspberry Awards, best known as “The Razzies“, are calling out what they believe are the worst films of the past year. For their 2018 nominations list, the Razzie Awards are calling out films like Baywatch, Fifty Shades Darker, The Emoji Movie and more as the “worst”. As for actors being nominated, huge stars like Katherine Heigl, Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson and more have been “honored” as the “worst” of the previous year. Ouch.

The winners of the 38th annual Razzies will be named on March 3. In total, Transformers XVII: The Last Knight takes the lead with nine nominations in total. Fifty Shades Darker comes in a close second with eight, while The Mummy has a total of seven. Meanwhile, Zac Efron‘s Baywatch has four nominations — the same amount as The Emoji Movie. You can see the full list of nominees below!

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!

Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

Emma Watson / The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise / The Mummy

Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron / Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe / The Mummy

Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella / The Mummy

Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Goldie Hawn / Snatched

Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys

or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions /

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine /

Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig /

BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Baywatch

BOO 2: A Medea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky / Mother!

Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie

WORST SCREENPLAY

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think these nominees deserve their Razzie Award nominations? Comment below, let us know.