‘The Resident’s Matt Czuchry: 5 Things To Know About TV’s Hottest New Doctor

Curious about the hunky new doctor taking over your TV? Meet ‘The Resident’ star, Matt Czuchry!



1.) Matt Czuchry, 45, is the star of the FOX’s new medical drama, ‘The Resident‘. Originally from Manchester, New Hampshire, Matt was raised in Johnson City, Tennessee. Matt has two brothers and a sister, and he attended Science Hill High School and the College of Charleston. Before becoming an actor Matt dabbled in playing tennis and even pursued an education in law, but more on that later!

2,) You originally know Matt from ‘Gilmore Girls’. Wondering why he looks so familiar? That’s because he played Logan on Gilmore Girls from 2005 to 2007. Logan was one of the main character, Rory Gilmore’s, big romantic relationships. Logan even proposes to Rory after she graduates Yale, but Rory eventually turns him down. Matt even returned for all four episodes of the Netflix special series, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. — which ends with Rory revealing she’s pregnant. The father? Still unconfirmed, but she does have a “friends-with-benefits” relationship with Logan in the revival that left many fans speculating he could be the baby daddy.

3.) Matt also had a long arc on ‘The Good Wife’. He played Cary Agos, who starts out as a young lawyer working as a first-year associate but ends his character arc by starting his own law firm with another lawyer. Talk about coming full circle!

4.) He likes to stick to TV. Though Matt has a few movies on his roster, television has been his go-to as an actor. Aside from the previously mentioned shows, and his new starring role on The Resident, Matt has appeared in notable shows like Freaks and Geeks, Friday Night Lights, 7th Heaven and Veronica Mars.

5.) Matt has previously dated some well known actresses. Though it’s unknown who Matt is currently dating, the actor has been linked to his former co-star, Kate Bosworth. However, the actor has previously stated that he doesn’t mind being single in Hollywood. Playing the field must be a whole lot of fun for Matt!

