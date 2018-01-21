Turpin Family: Did Other Children Die? Cadaver Dogs Might Search Horror House For Remains

The Turpin family story just got even darker. Detectives might have cadaver dogs look for the remains of any possible children that didn’t survive the twisted couple’s abuse.

The investigation into the “House of Horrors” continues to grow ever more chilling by the day. Homicide detectives are considering bringing in cadaver dogs to sniff out the home of Louise Turpin, 49, and David Turpin, 57. The reason? Well, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives want to see if there are any other children that didn’t survive the starving, torturing and restraining that the couple are accused of, Crime Watch Daily reported. Yeah, so, there’s that.

But the detectives are also interested in analyzing the 13 living Turpin children, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The officials are thinking about ordering DNA testing on the seven adults and six children to confirm that they are all related. This information wasn’t confirmed by the Sheriff’s Department. They are all currently recovering in local hospitals, while Louise and David are in police custody.

As devastating as this story already is, the concept of there potentially being even more offspring that died due to the heinous actions of the parents is absolutely heartbreaking. But based on what we’ve found out so far about the way they treated their children and even their pets, we’re not sure anything could surprise us at this point. “We pulled a baby kitty from the dumpster and kept it. There were other whimpering sounds coming from their property, but we could never find where they came from,” Shelli Vinyard, a former neighbor of the Turpins when the family lived in Rio Vista, Texas, told the Daily Mail. “The dumpster smelled of death, who knows what was buried in it.”

The couple were arrested on Jan. 14 after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from the house and called 911. When police arrived at the scene, they found some children shackled to furniture. All of the kids, who ranged from ages 2-29, were incredibly malnourished — the oldest daughter, 29, weighed only 81 pounds, and the 17-year-old was initially mistaken for a 10-year-old. The parents reportedly kept their kids up all night and made them sleep through the day so that outsiders wouldn’t discover the alleged abuse. Louise and David also reportedly only allowed their kids to each have one meal a day and two showers a year. They have been charged with 12 counts of torture, 12 counts of false imprisonment, seven charges of abusing a dependent adults and six counts of child abuse.

HollywoodLifers, are you terrified of what the cadaver dogs might find in the “House of Horrors?”