Stormy Daniels Takes It All Off At Strip Club On Trump’s One-Year Anniversary — See NSFW Pic

Stormy Daniels left nothing to the imagination after going topless on the anniversary of alleged former lover Donald Trump’s presidency. See the steamy pic!

Stormy Daniels, 38, went topless for a hot dance at a South Carolina strip club on Jan. 20, the one-year anniversary of her alleged former lover Donald Trump‘s presidency. The blonde bombshell showed off her goodies at the Trophy Club in Greenville after making headlines for claiming she had an alleged affair with the 71-year-old Donald back in 2006. CHECK OUT A VIDEO OF STORMY DANCING AT THE STRIP CLUB HERE! Stormy looked confident and sexy in pics and video from the strip club’s wild night as she danced to a packed crowd in a room filled with balloons. See more pics of Stormy here!

Stormy’s actions show that she’s not feeling the need to hide after being in the spotlight for her accusations. The porn star not only made claims about sleeping with Donald in her tell-all talks with Slate, she also expressed her opinion about the matter and didn’t rate their time in the bedroom very high! After news spread that she only kept quiet because she was paid $130k by Donald and his team, the plot has thickened and if her claims are indeed true, it would mean that the current Commander-in-Chief cheated on his wife, Melania Trump, 47, whom he married in 2005.

Although Stormy’s claims have gone national, Donald has yet to comment on the situation, which is unusual considering he’s known for his outspokenness on all kinds of matters and what he calls “fake news,” especially on social media. We’ll definitely be on the lookout to see if the Donald has anything to say about Stormy or any part of the shocking accusations soon!

