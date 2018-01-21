Sterling K. Brown Tears Up After Emotional Win At SAG Awards: ‘Keep That Love Alive’

Sterling K. Brown made history at the SAG Awards for being the 1st black man to win Best Actor in a TV Drama Series. And his powerful acceptance speech was everything!

After winning the SAG Award For Best Actor in a TV Drama Series at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21, Sterling K. Brown, 41, went up to the stage with tears welling up in his eyes. Not only did the This Is Us actor just receive a major honor, but he also created history — becoming the first-ever black man to win in that category! And his beautiful acceptance speech was definitely one for the books. Even more impressive, Sterling beat out Jason Bateman (Ozark), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul).

Sterling humbly took the stage, tearing up and first thanking his fellow actors. “What an honor it is to be recognized by your peers for a job well done,” he began. “This room is a source of endless inspiration for me. I love all of you. People call us weird and strange — the truth of the matter is, everybody’s weird and strange and we just embrace ourselves for who we are.” With that, Sterling was met with thunderous applause from the audience. “I love actors so much, I decided to marry one,” he continued. “Ryan Michelle Bathe, you’re the best scene partners a brother’s ever had!”

Thanking his fellow cast members, Sterling added, “To my glorious cast of This Is Us, you guys feed me day in, day out. To my white family, which is thankfully nothing like the family in Get Out, I love you. To my TV wife, Susan [Kelechi Watson], let’s keep on repping for the people. To the two other young actors that play Randall, to Lonnie [Chavis] and Niles [Fitch], thank you for making the work so easy and seamless.”

But the most touching part of Sterling’s speech came at the end. “To all those people out there still hustling, trying to make it: the fame won’t sustain you, the money won’t sustain you — the love? Keep that love alive, it will keep you going!” This was Sterling’s his first SAG Award, on top of his recent Emmy and Golden Globe wins. Congrats again, Sterling!

