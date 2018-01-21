Mandy Moore, Kerry Washington and more stars shared fun pics of themselves getting ready for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards! See their pre-show moments here!

The stars are ready to strut their stuff at one of the biggest award shows in the industry! Mandy Moore, Kerry Washington and more hot celebs took to social media to share photos of themselves getting primped for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21 and we loved it! From hair to makeup to fashion choices, there’s a lot of work in looking amazing and it’s always awesome to see the steps these popular stars take to get there! Mandy showed off her hair in rollers and her flawless face getting some eye makeup prep in her Instagram story. Kerry followed suit when she took to social media to post a pic of her lip gloss being put on and Glow star Alison Brie looked stunning and almost ready to go in a photo that also showed her lipstick being set. SEE PHOTOS OF OUR FAVORITE CELEBS GETTING READY FOR THE 2018 SAG AWARDS HERE!

Sophia Bush, who’s been an active supporter in the Time’s Up movement, posed for a pic on the SAG Awards stage while holding an award in some casual clothes and Laura Dern showed off herself in an intense face mask that was sure to give her skin a natural glow for the big night! Elisabeth Moss, who is expected to be a big winner this award season, had her hair excitingly wrapped in a towel while posing with her hair dresser during her prep time. Reese Witherspoon used an adorable animal face filter to show a clip of herself getting her makeup done and Halle Berry held up her phone while taking a mirror selfie during her hair and makeup routine.

So much glam for one big award show! Preparation is high and attendees are excited, which is the perfect combination for a star-studded night. With so many gorgeous looks, we can’t wait to see them all on the red carpet!

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite celeb getting ready for the 2018 SAG Awards? Let us know!