‘SNL’: Weekend Update — Kate McKinnon Is Mueller & He Hints That He Has Tapes Of Trump In Russia

Oh snap! Kate McKinnon just took on Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Weekend Update and it was amazing! Here’s how it went down!

Weekend Update just loves rubbing President Donald Trump‘s, 71, nose in his mistakes and ridiculously offense behavior. But on Jan. 20, they took it a step further. The guy investigating the Trump administration for collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign, not to mention loads of other possible illegality, Robert Mueller (played by Kate McKinnon, of course) dropped by. While there, he hinted that his investigation has already gotten there hands on recordings of Trump making colossal mistakes. When Colin Jost, 35, suggests that Mueller could be fired by the president, he agrees before adding, “It’s a little late for that. The cat’s already out of the bag. And the bags full of… how do I say this… Michael Flynn‘s wire taps.” But the Special Counsel seems to gloat that a serious comeuppance is on the way for the sitting president. “You know how you loved the show Lost, but it never really came together. There’s no satisfying ending… This ain’t Lost.” Love it! Head her for loads more images from season 43 of the comedy show!

Although bold and shocking SNL‘s fearless brand of humor has regularly set it apart from fellow pundits and the late-night hosts since Trump took office. Colin took this brazen jab at the POTUS on Dec. 17 when 9 senators called for the commander in chief’s resignation in light of the sexual assault allegations he faced on the campaign trail. “The problem is you’re never going to shame ‘President Graba**’ out of office. Shame for Trump is like spinach for Popeye. It only makes him stronger.”

Likewise, Michael dropped this powerful statement on Nov. 19 just as GOP senators were working to passing their tax-cut plan. “Republicans claim the tax bill cuts taxes for everyone from billionaires all the way down to regular old millionaires, like Colin! The bill relies heavily on trickle-down economics but don’t worry, it’s only called a ‘trickle’ you’re actually getting hosed! Why do poor people keep getting catfished into voting Republican!? It’s like watching Forrest Gump keep getting ditched by Jenny over and over and over again.” Yikes! But it’s hard to argue with that metaphor!

OMG GIVE KATE MCKINNON THE EMMY NOW & FOR THE NEXT DECADE… She's playing Robert Mueller 😯😯😯 #SNL pic.twitter.com/6y52QR2oCA — Shem (@Shem) January 21, 2018

