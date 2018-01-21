OMG! Troye Sivan just dropped a jaw-dropping performance of ‘My, My, My! on ‘Saturday Night Live’! Check it out!

Now that was something special! Pop wunderkind Troye Sivan just dropped by Saturday Night Live to wow audiences with a rousing performance of ‘My, My, My!’ and it might just be the best performance thus far of the season. The 22-year-old owned the stage under a yellow floodlights before the anthem broke into it’s sassy-yet-sensual chorus. Troye has the confidence and stage presence of an industry veteran and we cannot look away! Rocking a white tank under a black button-up, he didn’t just show off his impressive pipes, he also flaunted some serious dance skills! Head here for loads more images from season 43 of the hit sketch show!

This dazzling performance follows several unforgettable visits to Studio 8H in recent weeks including Halsey, 23, who was joined on stage by none other than her real-life boyfriend G-Eazy, 28. She rocked as sexy little black dress showcasing her amazing curves and long legs! They not only delivered a rousing performance of “You & I,” they reminded viewers everywhere that they are completely #RelationshipGoals with their incredible chemistry.

And let’s not forget SZA‘s visit on visit on Dec. 9! The gifted hitmaker astounded fans with insane performances of “The Weekend” and Love Galore”! Rocking an enchanting green dress with fur trim, the 28-year-old songstress proved that not only does she have the pipes for stardom, she’s also got the amazing fashion sense! Definitely keep an out on this one! Love it!

