SNL: Watch Prince Harry Torment Prince William About His New Buzz Cut & Bald Head

‘Prince Harry’ teases ‘Prince William’ about his new buzz cut and lack of hair in a hilarious skit on the Jan. 20 episode of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ See the funny video here!

SNL got royal on Jan. 20 when the popular live comedy series featured an amusing skit that showed “Prince Harry” tormenting his brother “Prince William” about his recent buzz haircut and more! The Weekend Update sketch anchor Michael Che first introduces the brothers on the show to talk about President Donald Trump cancelling his trip to the U.K. but things quickly got hilariously personal! Prince Harry played by Mikey Day, and Prince William played by Alex Moffat, immediately started giving each other a hard time with Prince Harry calling out his big brother’s hair or lack there of! “Michael, we’d like to apologize,” Harry began. “Unfortunately, William’s hair was unable to make it this evening. It’s devastating.” William responded to the joke by mockingly clapping as he uttered words of sarcasm. “Oh Bravo! Hilarious. A bald joke,” he said. Check out pics from some of the best moments in this season of SNL here!

William used the opening joke about his hair as an opportunity to talk about his new buzz cut. “Yes, well, buzzed the sides this week rocking the Bruce Willis look broke the internet,” he explained while smiling. “No,” Harry interrupted without hesitation. “Bruce Willis shaves it all, man. You look like a British Larry David! It’s not good. Shave it.” It didn’t take long for Wills to strike back with his own hilarious hair comment toward Harry. “You know, speaking of hair, how was the quidditch match, Ron Beasely?,” he teased, incorrectly referencing the Harry Potter character. Harry made sure to quickly correct him though. “Ron Beasely? Who’s Ron Beasely?,” he asked his big brother. “The red head one,” William confidently answered. “It’s Ron Weasley!,” Harry lashed back. Their funny bickering continues on for a while throughout the sketch and the duo even give each other a hard time about their significant others, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. WATCH THE FULL SKETCH BELOW!

This was the first Prince William and Prince Harry sketch that Mikey and Alex have acted in. The comedic duo is known for their SNL portrayal of brothers Eric and Donald Trump Jr over the past year. After such an entertaining run in such a short time, we can’t wait to see what these two get up to next!

HollywoodLifers, did you enjoy the Prince Harry and Prince William SNL skit? Tell us in the comments below!