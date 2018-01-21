Scott Disick Acts ‘Like A Beast’ & Tells Kourtney Kardashian He’s On ‘Everything’ — Did He Relapse?

Kourtney Kardashian rushes to Scott Disick’s side when he freaks out about her new boyfriend, but his ‘aggressive’ behavior has her backing away!

Scott Disick, 34, is acting “weird” on the Jan. 21 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and some of the family is worried that he’s about to go off the rails again. Well, when he finds out Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is dating Younes Bendjima, 24, let’s just say it isn’t pretty!

First, Kris Jenner, 61, and Scott go shopping at a home goods store, but Scott is acting rudely; playing with the merchandise and lying on the furniture. Kris notes in a confessional that usually, hanging out with Scott is fun, but he seems off today. “The behavior is a little weird,” Kris admits.

Kourtney decides she wants to produce an interior design television show, but Khloe Kardashian, 33, scoffs — she thinks there’s no way Kourt, who can’t commit to any sort of work, will ever go through with it. “She can’t even show up to a meeting on time!” Khloe says.

Kris tells her daughters that she’s worried about Scott’s “wellbeing.” She wonders if they should start inviting him to family functions again. Kourtney is so over it and says it’s not her problem anymore! “My biggest priority is being a mom,” she says. Meanwhile, she feels like her sisters are being too negative about her TV show idea and wishes she had their support more.

Scott finds out Kourtney is dating Younes, and completely flips out. “I just thought he knew,” Kourtney shrugs when talking to Khloe. Whoops!

Later, Khloe gets a call from Kourtney, who tells her Scott is “having an episode” and telling her he’s on “everything.” Khloe replies that he’s just doing it for attention!

Back home, Kourtney explains what happened when she went over to Scott’s. She says they threw the usual complaints back and forth, but then he became “aggressive.” Yikes! “He was just being like a beast, and I’m like, I’m getting out of here,” Kourtney tells her sisters back home. “I said I have three kids to worry about.” Kourt got the f*ck out of there!

Kourtney realizes she doesn’t need her sisters’ permission or feedback to follow her dreams. She feels like she needs to take charge, and is ready to start a new venture. Good luck!

Finally, Scott comes over to visit with the kids, and he decides not to ruin a good thing. “I don’t want to jeopardize my relationship with Kourtney as a friend,” he says in a confessional. “I need to watch myself and keep a decent lifestyle so I can be around my family.” Yeah, we’ll see.

