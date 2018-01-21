SAG Awards Hair & Makeup: Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone & More

The hair and makeup inspiration was wonderful at the SAG Awards on Jan. 21. See the best beauty looks in pics below!

It was a beautiful night for sure, as some of the biggest stars from the silver screen gathered together in Los Angeles, Calif. for the SAG Awards on Jan. 21. Millie Bobby Brown looked so adorable with sparkly pink eyeshadow, a hot pink lipstick and double space buns in her hair! Host Kristen Bell was pretty in pink with a gorgeous blush and light pink lip. Kerry Washington was stunning and the best part of her look was that it’s attainable with drugstore products! She wore Neutrogena makeup and used their hydrating products in her hair. Nicole Kidman is also a face of Neutrogena, and rocked their products on the carpet.

Saoirse Ronan looked stunning, thanks to a hairstyle by Adir Abelgel, who used Virtue products. He created a cool updo with silver thread at the Globes, and this look was even better! Renato Campora styled Get Out star Allison Williams, using TRESemme products. She wore a retro-inspired updo and dark berry lip, which was a combination of Avon True Color Perfectly Matte Lipstick in Superb Wine and Supreme Red. Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig styled her short blonde hair in gorgeous waves thanks to hairstylist John D, who used TRESemme products. Olivia Munn looked gorgeous. She was there to present an award and her lashes really stood out, thanks to KISS falsies, which were applied by makeup guru Patrick Ta.

Reese Witherspoon was glowing thanks to Elizabeth Arden makeup. She looked amazing and we are so happy to see Big Little Lies getting the recognition it deserves! She’s an actress and executive producer on the show. Alison Brie wore a red lip to match her red dress. Tracee Ellis Ross also wore a bold red lip, and long lashes. Her hair was slicked back and showed off the pretty neckline of her cool white gown.

See more makeup and hair looks in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, who had the best hair and makeup at the SAG Awards?