Alison Brie & Dave Franco & More Of The Hottest Couples Looking So In Love At The SAG Awards

Love is in the air at the SAG Awards! Hollywood’s most glamorous celebrity couples walked the red carpet and the cute photo-ops will make your heart melt.

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards are finally here, and the celebrity couples walking the red carpet couldn’t look more glamorous! From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Alison Brie and Dave Franco, we loved seeing these loved up duos strut down the carpet hand-in-hand. I mean, let’s be honest, there’s really nothing more heartwarming than seeing people who are crazy about each other celebrate another successful year.

It’s a big night for Alison and Dave. The Community actress is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her performance in Netflix’s GLOW. Dave isn’t nominated, but he’ll not only be supporting his wife, but also his brother as James Franco is nominated for his role in The Disaster Artist, which the couple stars in. James has faced controversy lately after being accused of sexual misconduct, but Alison spoke out about the allegations on the red carpet. “I obviously support my family, and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information,” she said. “But of course now is the time for listening, and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

While Alison and Dave’s appearance came with a dark cloud in the form of Dave’s brother, they aren’t the only couple who attended. Stranger Things star Joe Keery brought his girlfriend Maika Monroe along with him, and we can’t get over how happy the couple look together! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown showed up with Ryan Michelle Bathe, and TBH we will never get tired of seeing these two lovebirds together. Click through the gallery above to see all the loving pairs who showed up at the big event together!

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards air at 8 p.m. ET on both TBS and TNT.

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity couple did you love seeing at the SAG Awards?