SAG Awards: Ariel Winter & 20 More Of The Most Gorgeous Red Carpet Gowns Ever

The 2018 SAG Awards are upon us, but before the stars hit the red carpet, we’re looking back at the best fashion moments from the show in years’ past. Check ’em out here!

We can’t wait to see how amazing all the celebrities look at the 2018 SAG Awards, and as we wait for the red carpet to begin, we’re looking back at some of the event’s best dressed stars of all-time. The biggest names in movies and television attend the SAGs year after year, and they’ve provided some majorly A-plus fashion moments over time. Last year, Ariel Winter absolutely stole the show by putting her curves on display in a shimmering gold gown. The plunging neckline allowed her to show a bit of cleavage, and the sheer material around her legs also added to the sexiness of the dress.

Laverne Cox owned the night in 2016, though. She wore a one-shouldered, dark red dress, which featured a side cutout and major, thigh-high leg slit. The Orange is the New Black Star posed like a pro on the carpet, showing off her toned left leg for the cameras. SLAY! And can we talk about Jennifer Aniston in 2015?! Everything was held perfectly in place in her olive green dress, which featured a neckline halfway down her stomach! Obviously, Jen had to go braless in the plunging ensemble, and she rocked it with completely confidence.

There’s plenty more where these came from, though! From Eva Longria to Lea Michele, Nina Dobrev and more, see the most gorgeous SAG Awards red carpet dresses of all-time by clicking through the gallery above. Who do you think will win the carpet this year?!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think had the most gorgeous SAG Awards dress ever?