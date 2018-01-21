SAG Awards 2018 In Memoriam Honors Don Rickles, Jerry Lewis, & More Late Actors

The SAG Awards 2018 In Memoriam honored Jerry Lewis, Sam Shepard, Jay Thomas and more actors who passed in 2017 during the big award show in Los Angeles on Jan. 21st. Keep reading for the heart-warming details.

From the heart of Los Angeles, at the Shrine Auditorium, Kristen Bell hosted the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards where the best performances in the past year were celebrated and the great talents that died were also memorialized in a segment called In Memoriam. In 2017, greats like Erin Moran, Jerry Lewis, Sam Shepard, Jay Thomas, and Robert Guillaume all left the stage forever and were honored during the 2018 SAG awards. Fighting back tears, in the star-studded live SAG audience during the remembrance of talents lost, were great actors including Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon.

During a year with lots happening in society, with the Me Too movement, actors shouting, “Times Up,” and all of Hollywood trying to make itself a safer place for women, it is good to see everyone pause and honor the great actors who are no longer doing what they love. Adam West, John Hillerman and the late Harry Dean Stanton all left us too soon and were remembered for their great acting work. In a night of many awards and right after Morgan Freeman was honored with a Lifetime achievement award, it is nice to see the community of Hollywood continue the tradition of acknowledging those who have passed on.

Before and after the In Memoriam, SAGs were handed out to actors, by actors, for the greatest work in film and television. William H. Macy won an award for his work on Shameless, Julia Louis- Dreyfus won yet another award for her hilarious work on HBO hit comedy series Veep and Allison Janney won and SAG for her amazing work in a supporting role in I, Tonya.

