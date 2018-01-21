‘RHOA’ Recap: Kenya Storms Out After The Ladies Label Her As A ‘Mean’ Girl

Kenya wants the world to know she ain’t no Regina George. When Porsha and her friend accuse Kenya of being ‘mean’ during a charity event, she storms out and rips her mic off!

Porsha organized a trip to Houston to help Hurricane Harvey victims during the Jan. 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Cynthia stole her thunder with a competing charity event. At first, Kenya wasn’t going to go because, according to Cynthia, she was too busy being a wife. But in the end, Kenya surprised everyone and showed up halfway through Porsha’s first event. Porsha was super happy about it until Cynthia and Kenya started planning to attend a different event than Porsha’s second one on Saturday. She started feeling like the third wheel and got super offended when neither Kenya nor Cynthia showed up for round two. Instead, Cynthia held her own event — building houses — during which Kenya started acting like a mean boss to everyone.

Later that night during dinner, Porsha’s friend called Kenya out for being pushy during the event, but Kenya was super dismissive of her feelings. Kenya kept ignoring her and asking the waiter for more water. Then she asked if they could talk about the issue at a later time, but Porsha pushed for Kenya to talk about it at that very moment. Kenya didn’t agree so she got up from her seat, ran to the bathroom and ripped her mic off. She also said that this was the reason why her new husband refuses to film — because the ladies always bash her.

In other RHOA news, Sheree struggled with getting to the bottom of why NeNe has an issue with her prison boyfriend, and Kandi‘s daughter Riley turned 15 and started to learn how to drive. To see what lies ahead for the remainder of Season 10, watch the video below!

