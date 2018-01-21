Reese Witherspoon looked amazing in an emerald green floor-length silky gown on the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards. See her eye-catching look here!

She shines! Reese Witherspoon, 41, turned heads in an incredible emerald green floor-length silky gown at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21. Her eye-catching fashion choice featured an over the shoulder look that showed off her amazing slim figure in a way that truly captures her movie star essence. Reese chose to wear her wavy blonde hair down and parted to the side. Her light and natural-looking makeup complimented her fair skin tone and blue eyes perfectly. Reese’s matching green diamond dangling earrings and bracelet topped off the lovely look, reflecting a daintiness that no one else could compete with! See pics of some of the best looks at the 2018 SAG Awards here!

Reese’s beautiful glow may be due to her incredible year. She is nominated for a 2018 SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series category for her work on the HBO television series Big Little Lies. The talented actress also works as an executive producer on the show and it’s been getting rave reviews.

When Reese is not making headlines for her fantastic work on her new series, she’s been doing so for the popular Time’s Up movement. Her appearances at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards and 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards spotlighted Reese representing the movement by wearing all black gowns. She recently spoke out about being allegedly sexually assaulted by a director when she was 16 years old and continues to be an active participant in various events regarding womens’ rights.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Reese’s look? Let us know in the comments below!