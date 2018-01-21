Olivia Munn Slams Chris Pratt Dating Rumors By Posting Text To Anna Faris: ‘It’s Not True’

After reportedly being spotted on a date with Chris Pratt, Olivia Munn is slamming the dating rumors by texting Anna Faris the truth. See the messages!

Olivia Munn, 37, and Chris Pratt, 38, are NOT dating, and the X-Men: Apocalypse actress wants everyone to know it, including Chris’ ex-wife Anna Faris, 41. In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Olivia called out the rumors that she is dating the Jurassic World star after they were reportedly spotted dining together on Jan. 19. But before telling the world that she’s not involved with Chris, the actress made sure to text Anna first (which she included on her Insta). See pictures of Olivia here.

“Hey there! Sooo… I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth. I’m sure you already know its not true, or maybe don’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true,” Olivia wrote in a text to Anna. “Anyway, I hope you had an amazing holiday and an even better 2018.” So yeah, anyone who thinks that Olivia and Anna have any bad blood between them can step off.

Olivia also made a pretty solid argument for why a relationship between her and the Parks and Recreation star wouldn’t work. She pointed out that they’d have an awful ship name, which, yeah, she’s right. She lists “Crolivia,” “Prunn,” “Chrisivia,” and “Olipratt” and TBH, we see her point. They really don’t have the same kind of pull as say, Kimye. But to be fair, the House Bunny star did once say that the actress was her ex’s “dream woman.” But hey, dreams don’t always become a reality. Oh well!

